Tribute to Principal Branford Gayle

Dear Editor,

It is with shock and sadness that I recently learned of the death of one of the distinguished past principals of my school, Manchester High, Branford Gayle.

I had the honour of meeting Gayle about two years ago through my father, who is a son of Southfield in St Elizabeth, which is also Gayle's home town.

My encounter with him proved to me that he was a great lover of children, which explains why he chose teaching as a career. I will never forget his advice to me when my father told him that I had chosen Manchester High School as my preference for placement via the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT). He said: “Manchester High has produced some outstanding Jamaicans and I believe you are going to follow in that tradition. You can be anything you want to be if you go there and work hard.”

I have not seen him since then, and I did not know he was ill. However, my father always made mention of him.

On behalf of my family and I, as well as the entire Manchester High School family, I wish to acknowledge Gayle's contribution to the excellence and vibrancy that now characterises our school life.

To his family, I offer sincere condolence, and I have every confidence that his soul will find peaceful rest because he was a man of faith.

Farewell, Principal Gayle, and rest assured that Manchester High School will continue to produce outstanding men and women of honour, integrity, and vision.

DeAndre Wellington

Student

Manchester High School

andrewellington344@yahoo.com