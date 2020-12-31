True, we don't print our own currency, but...
Dear Editor,
This is in response to a letter to the editor from Maurice White, published in the Jamaica Observer dated December 28, 2020, titled 'Incomplete Independence'.
As evidence, he makes the point that we do not print our own currency. He is correct, we do not.
A recent report indicates that approximately 60 per cent of central banks globally outsource the printing of currency. This is because the printing or minting of currency is a sophisticated production process which requires specialised skills and security features that are not easily available within central banks.
With increasing technological innovation, the Bank of Jamaica is embarking on a new currency initiative, a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which will minimise the dependence on external entities. This would see the central bank minting and issuing digital cash at a tiny fraction of the annual cost for printing physical cash.
This is not just a cost-saving venture for the country, but a timely transformation as the world becomes more digitised and will facilitate the inclusion of most Jamaicans in formal financial services. It coincides with the Caricom initiative to reduce the amount of physical currency in circulation over a targeted period, and in keeping with the operations of a modern central bank.
Thank you, Mr White, for raising the issue. The bank will keep the nation informed through the media on the status of CBDC initiative.
Richard Byles
Governor
Bank of Jamaica
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy