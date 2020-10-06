Trump lost more than the debate!

Dear Editor,

I read Teddylee Gray's comments in the Jamaica Observer (October 2, 2020), in which he suggested that Donald Trump won the first US presidential debate. I wondered if we watched the same event!

Most observers agreed that the first debate was chaotic and hard to watch. Neither the moderator nor the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, could get a few words in due to Trump's constant interruption, arrogance, and bullying tactics. This is not how anyone participates in or win debates.

Viewers look for arguments, substance, and depth in debates, along with decorum, confidence, and tact. Trump lacked all of this. If you cannot control yourself in a public forum with an agreed format and a moderator this speaks to one's temperament and ability.

At times Trump appeared to be debating with the moderator. Trump was disruptive throughout and appeared far from presidential. He could not speak honestly about his accomplishments, much of what he said was untrue. He skirted serious issues, such as the racial tensions in America, and refused to denounce his white supremacy base. He still cannot grasp the science behind the pandemic and climate change, but instead spent time hurling insults about Biden's academic credentials and his son's past drug use.

Biden, on the contrary, appeared composed and convincing. He laughed off most of Trump's ridiculous assertions. Debates aren't won based on how much chaos you can create.

Now Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, along with his wife and others in their inner circle. Uncertainties will prevail, even as some, including medical experts, wonder if he is faking this for publicity, empathy, and ratings. The next debates may not happen.

America leads the world with over seven million COVID-19 cases and over 200,000 deaths. Trump took an unscientific and unconventional approach, mocking best practices such as wearing masks. He described the pandemic as a hoax which could magically disappear, and up to recently kept stressing he had it under control. He downplayed the pandemic saying, “It is what it is.”

Those who wanted to believe, believed and refused to remove the blinders, even while watching the first debate. The Trump campaign held mass rallies up to recently without masks or distancing and said after Trump's diagnosis that they will continue to do so.

It is widely believed that the White House infection arose from a tightly packed event for the Supreme Court nominee held a week ago. Ironically, some Republican Senators have also tested positive, which could jeopardise the unethical and rushed Supreme Court justice nominee vote before the elections. The biggest looser in all this is, without doubt, is the American people, but as I've said before, you get whom you elect!

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com