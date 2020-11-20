Trump preached and Americans believed

Dear Editor,

It's hard to resist the temptation not to rejoice over the downfall of one's foe. But, in the case of US President Donald Trump, exception has to be made. He has brought this public self-loathing by his detractors on himself.

Yes, over 70 million plus people voted for him; so one might say, 70 million plus people strong can't be wrong. Each one of his voters had his/her own agenda for voting for him. But I would hazard a guess that why so many voted for him was that they saw him as some type of saviour: To stop America, God's special country, from being overrun by alien forces and ideas. So Trump was their Messiah to prevent this from happening.

Trump stoked their fears that their country was going to be overtaken by rioters and looters, that their lights would go out because anyone, but himself, would run the country to wreck and ruin. That they'd be shut up in their homes, not only because of marauding gangs prowling their streets, but confined to their homes by a Joe Biden Administration's COVID-19 lockdowns.

He sold them the idea that leftists (socialists and communists) and groups like Antifa (anti-fascist protesters) and the Black Lives Matter movement were going to overrun the country, and that police forces were going to be defunded.

They are told that a Biden Democratic Government would overtax them and take away their guns and religion, impose their perverse sexual morality on them and their kids, and limit freedom of speech. That those cherished American icons, even civil war confederate monuments that symbolise America's glorious past would be removed from their high pedestals. That multi-culturalism was a dangerous trend, that it had gone too far, and had become a dangerous threat to America's conservative values.

Trump preached that the world was out to exploit America, so, for instance, he had to put the economic and technological brakes on China. That America had to build defensive walls around itself, even if it meant separating and incarcerating the kids of parents fleeing violence and poverty in Latin and Central America. This cruel policy was to show that America was no longer bound by the ideals symbolised by the Statue of Liberty.

Trump wanted to disengage America from the world, even from its long-time allies; for even these allies, he believed, had been fleecing America.

Millions of people actually believed Trump's gospel. But such collective paranoia is not new.

Anyway, fortunately there was a greater number of Americans who didn't buy into Trump's dystopian vision of America. So, ironically, they voted for an aging septuagenarian candidate and, even more remarkably, a woman of Jamaican and East Indian progeny became Biden's running mate. This team has a more optimistic and charitable view of the nature of America's soul.

So, after the tumultuous four years of Donald Trump, we have finally arrived at this momentous and historical pivot — the nomination of Joe Biden who now becomes president-elect, and Kamala Harris his vice-president.

Indeed, on January 20, 2021, when Biden and Harris assume office, they, for the next four years at least, have an unenviable task — but, a most necessary one of rebuilding America's body politic, its economy, and managing COVID-19.

George S Garwood

merleneg@yahoo.com