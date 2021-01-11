Trump's half-hearted, belated concession
Dear Editor,
“Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside,” John F Kennedy, January 20, 1961.
Belatedly, on Thursday, January 7, 2021, Trump posted a video on Twitter — which has now unblocked his account — and in that video he presented a kind of manifesto in which he:
* calls for an end to violence and says he is outraged by the lawlessness, violence, and mayhem that occurred in Washington, DC, on Wednesday;
* denounces the ransacking of the US Capitol building and declares that the intruders defiled the seat of American democracy;
* calls for healing and reconciliation and says it is time to get on with the business of America and the transition of power to Joe Biden.
But Trump is still defiant, delusional, and unrepentant. He tries to consoles his foot soldiers about the justness of his cause, and further hoodwinks them by saying:
* he vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results;
* his only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote;
* he knows that they are disappointed; but,
* he also wants them to know that his and their incredible journey has only just begun.
George S Garwood
merleneg@yahoo.com
