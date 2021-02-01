Trump was on some level of divine assignment

Dear Editor,

Like most evangelicals, I am praying for Donald Trump. I am, however, most certain that my prayer for him is of an entirely different nature.

Trump as well as most white evangelicals — along with a few black church leaders in the US — do believe that he was indeed sent by God, and as such they espoused his deservedness for a second term as president. I do not claim to know the mind of God on this particular topic, but I tend to agree that Trump was probably on some level of divine assignment. My belief is born out of the fact that it took a person who has no moral bearing, doesn't go to church, doesn't read the Bible, pretty much does nothing that ascribes to anything that resembles Christianity, to galvanise the evangelical community around him. It must be divinity at work.

So, yes, I do believe he was sent by God, but I suspect his mission was to expose the hypocrisy of these evangelicals, and the Republican party by extension.

They argued and tore down the Barack Obama Administration about the liberalisation of the LGBTQ community, yet Tiffany Trump, the daughter from his second marriage, was campaigning on his behalf and holding rallies with the said community to garner their votes ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ra3Yjd36kfI).

The continuous pro-life argument is but a sham, and these so-called Christians know it to be so. Case in point: The last execution carried out by the federal government in the US was in 2003 under a Republican presidency (George Bush). Absolutely no federal executions happened under Obama's watch, and the 17-year hiatus took a nosedive under Trump. In July of 2020, the last year of his presidency, Trump's Justice Department would've rushed through the execution of 13 people. For context, he presided over three times as many executions in his last six months than that of the last six decades.

Over a dozen children have died in detention centres on the southern border under Trump's presidency. In a visit to one of the detention sites, his third wife, the first lady, wore a now-infamous jacket with the words “I don't really care, do you?” which, in other words, described the first family's attitude to that of the humanitarian needs of migrant children. So much for the pro-life, Christian-aligned Republicans.

It is no secret that politicians exaggerate and make false and often misleading statements a whole lot. But President Trump is possibly the only human being that is reported to have made some 30,573 false claims, and those are the ones fact-checked ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veracity_of_statements_by_Donald_Trump).

My views may vary from that of a regular Christian, and I do admit there may be flaws in my assessment, but the facts are undeniable. The Christian community coalescing around Donald Trump reminded me of the scenario when the so-called followers cried, “Give us Barabas, and crucify Jesus!”

I am by no means ascribing sainthood to Joe Biden Jr or Barack Obama because I do have my reservations with their tenures, but it's unquestionable that Trump is a morally bankrupt person and as such I could not, with any good conscience, support his presidency.

So, my prayer for the former president is that the Lord may have mercy on his soul.

Melvin Pennant

warriorsunleashed@gmail.com