Trump won the first debate

Dear Editor,

Despite the hysteria from the media to the contrary, US President Donald Trump won the first of the presidentially debates.

When it comes to style and dominance Trump came out on top. Trump won the debate on the Supreme Court, law and order and his track record in politics.

Joe Biden only won on the issue of COVID-19.

I will say both candidates had a tie on the following issue: climate change, the economy, and election integrity.

Michelle Obama once said, “When they go low you go high.” But did Joe Biden think that after calling the president a clown, racist, and many other insults, an alpha male like Donald Trump was just going to take those insults for two minutes long. President Donald Trump had to bully his way because he had no protection from the moderator, Chris Wallace, and the format they used. Wallace let Joe Biden get away with many unanswered questions.

When it comes to punch lines and humour Donald Trump won, even though he was very serious. Trump even got Joe Biden to reject the Green New Deal, defunding the police, and other radical leftist policies., which means Biden is alienating that base of the Democratic Party. Clearly the Trump team had a plan which was to get Joe Biden off his script, because Biden can't think quickly on his feet.

The main reason mainstream media viewers and propagandists journalists crowned Joe Biden the winner is that they set a very low standard for him because many thought that because he's in a mental decline they thought he would've forgotten or not debate for 90 minutes.

My advice to President Donald Trump is interject sometimes, but not all the time. I believe the more time you give Biden to speak is the more mistakes he will make. My advice to the former Vice-President Joe Biden is that in a boxing match you can't slug with a great slugger, you have to box. Insulting Trump will get you into problems. Also, try your best to stay on message/script; so either you talk over Trump or when he interjects you stop and wait for him to stop, but you can't be reacting to every comment from him.

Trump understands that this election is about mobilising his base; he isn't going to reach out to Democrats nor Independents.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com