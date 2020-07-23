Tufton must apologise
Dear Editor,
Christopher Tufton, Jamaica's minister of health, was the subject of salacious social media posts that alleged many things. It also appears that the usual procedures for awarding contracts may not have been followed.
At the very least, though, there appears to be a conflict of interest, at worse a sort of nepotism that eats away at a country's progress.
Additionally, when a journalist asked Tufton whether or not he was having an affair, instead of politely denying the allegations, he instead snapped at the journalist and stated that it was none of her business. I beg to differ, Jamaicans still have principles and want to know whether their elected officials are unfaithful and loyal.
A couple days after the social media posts Tufton released a recalcitrant statement in which he denied the allegations and threatened lawsuits, and even threatened to have people arrested and charged for terrorism. His response is contrary to to the advice he gave reggae artiste Buju Banton last year. After Buju had served an unjust sentence for a drug incident, Tufton insisted that Buju should acknowledge his wrongs and make a public statement on the issue. Tufton should take his own advice and apologize to Jamaicans and not attempt to intimidate us into silence.
Sweetheart deals and other forms of corruption have become quite prevalent in Jamaica so much so that it seems voters may have become desensitised to corruption. But, I still find it hard to believe any poll that suggests that Jamaicans aren't concerned about corruption when it impacts our lives in so many ways. It transfers funds that should be used for feeding and housing the poor, and improving the health care and education systems, into the hands of the morally bankrupt.
Too many Jamaicans are in abject poverty without necessities like running water and healthy food. If we didn't have so much corruption maybe the country would have been properly prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak. Also, if the country had been properly prepared the Government would not have resorted to draconian implementation of restrictions.
But, back to Tufton, not only should he apologise, he should also resign immediately.
Tasha C Rodney
Attorney
Miami, Florida
trodney@therodneylawfirm.com
