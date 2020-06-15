Uniting against crime: Trade the talk for action

Much has been said, appropriately so, about brutality and other excesses by the security forces in their interaction with people in this country.

But Jamaicans also know from long, hard experience that the anti-crime fight is a difficult, dangerous business.

For that reason, no one should ever take for granted the sacrifices made by police and soldiers, who find themselves on the front line dealing with criminals on a daily basis.

In that respect, this newspaper is at one with Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson who said in response to the shooting death of two policemen and the injuring of two others at Horizon Park, in St Catherine, on Friday: “This could be any given day of our policing, but it happened to be today…”

We believe it is very important that Jamaicans recognise that the attack on the police party in Horizon Park is not a new manifestation of criminal behaviour in Jamaica.

Obviously, this latest incident is particularly shocking and traumatising because two policemen died and two others are in serious condition in hospital.

But, in Jamaica, gangsters, crime dons, and their hired gunmen have been brazenly confronting the security forces for decades, even as they terrorise the general population, fuelling murder tolls well in excess of 1,000 annually. We must not forget that in years past Jamaica's murder toll actually exceeded 1,500 annually.

We agree with National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang and Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips that Jamaicans, more than ever, need to coalesce around putting an end to disorder and lawlessness.

Says Dr Chang: “The tragedy should remind the country of the level of evil and criminality that the police face on a daily basis. Unfortunately, many times some of the commentary would suggest almost the other way, [that] the police are the bad guys on the scene, but this is what I have come to understand as minister of national security, that this [is the] situation the police face every day.”

According to Dr Phillips: “This ... is a clear attack on the country as a whole, and demonstrates that violence is rampant, respect for the law is disappearing, and that there is a willingness to kill that has spread in the criminal community and which needs to be contained…”

All sides have spoken and continue to speak of the need to unite to face down criminals.

Yet, as has been said repeatedly in this space and by others at all levels of society, next to nothing has been done to present that united front embracing Government, political Opposition, business community, labour, communities, civil society, et al.

This is an especially difficult time because of the ravages wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The economy has been hit hard and the national budget revamped.

The effects of the pandemic may well get worse, but this latest attack on the agents of the State by criminal elements is a reminder that, even with all the difficulties, some things can't be put on hold.

Well-thinking Jamaicans must come together to ensure not only that the security forces are materially and otherwise equipped to deal with crime as a matter of priority, but that they know the country is behind them as one solid unit.