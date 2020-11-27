Unmasking the coronavirus issues

Dear Editor,

As we enter almost a year of lockdown, I have a few questions for our Government and medical community about the novel coronavirus.

If the mask works, why do we need to be six feet apart?

And, if both the mask and distance work, why a lockdown?

If the lockdown works, then why a vaccine?

If the vaccine works, why does it come with a no-liability clause?

These questions don't seem to have easy answers and seem to indicate that something is wrong with the logic of how we have decided to handle COVID-19.

Questioning the logic behind some of the Government's COVID-19 policies and the inconsistent way the authorities have been handling the novel coronavirus pandemic is necessary now that probing questions are being asked — as has only been highlighted by Buju Banton's discontentment with masks.

Experts on how viruses spread say that some restrictions make little epidemiological sense when other things are allowed, but the views that matter are clearly based on political decisions and for social benefits.

Is it reasonable, then, that I ask which scientific body in Jamaica reviews the scientific information we get from international bodies? Or is everything simply assumed as true and good science because it comes from America or the World Health Organization (WHO)? Have we assumed outsiders are our scientific and intellectual superior and is their data beyond our questioning?

Can we count on the likes of Dr Anthony Fauci, a man who's giving global advice for health, whilst owning a patent in the solution, the vaccine? Isn't that a conflict of interest, or shouldn't it be? Can we trust somebody like Bill Gates with billions of dollars, nobody elected him to any post of global leadership, he has no medical background, he has no expertise, but he has a voice both globally and in this country, all the while assuming his intent is good? Can we trust when he says, “Normalcy only returns when we've largely vaccinated the entire global population.”

If vaccines become mandatory, I imagine these people who own the vaccines stand to make hundreds of billions of dollars.

It is not an exaggeration to say that there is growing, palpable discontent and frustration on the ground about how the COVID-19 crisis is being handled. There are logical inconsistencies in much of the arguments being brought to the nation.

We know that the situation is evolving rapidly. We understand how difficult the situation is for policymakers to have to make split-second decisions. We understand that it is a difficult line to toe. We understand that whatever policy is made there will be people on the other side who are unhappy. However, policymakers need to give more thought into making policies which are consistent and fair.

Yannick Nesta Pessoa

