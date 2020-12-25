Unpardonable!
Dear Editor,
As I read through the names of criminals who the President of the United States Donald Trump has pardoned I couldn't help but wonder what has happened to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
I wonder if he has been sent to some dungeon so he will have no idea what his boss is doing.
But then I recalled his recent announcement regarding Reneto Adams and other former members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.
I do hope, however, that the media will take off the gloves and keep running the story of the pardons and the names of those who were pardoned, as well as their crimes, on every medium, so those Jamaicans who were supporting Pompeo's move two weeks ago will think twice about the US and its intentions and behaviour.
I also urge you to publish all letters and commentaries concerning this subject to show the displeasure of those who truly believe in real justice, and not fake justice.
Robert Clarke
rclarke88@hotmail.com
