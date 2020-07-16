US Administration backs down, international student visas safe
We in this space are obviously pleased that the United States Administration has reversed its policy that would have stripped international college students, including many Jamaicans, of their US visas, if their coursework was entirely online.
In our Tuesday edition we joined others in urging the Administration to review the proposed plan that had upended the higher education sector, affecting a potential one million foreign students who study in the US annually.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had told foreign students earning their degrees entirely online that they could not stay in the US, as a response to many universities deciding to go fully online to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The rule could have forced many students to return to their home countries during the pandemic, where their ability to study could be severely compromised. Many students, including Jamaicans, were already scrambling to enrol in in-person classes that are difficult to find. One student said she decided to take a golf course just to get around the policy.
“We in this space never question the right of any country, including Jamaica, to take decisions deemed to be in their best interest. Yet, we think that the US could benefit from a review of that action,” we wrote.
“Our Jamaican students, including athletes who have earned scholarships to attend US colleges, are likely to be severely affected. Full scholarships cover tuition, housing and food, among other basic expenses. They risk losing those scholarships, if they cannot maintain their immigration status.”
We also posited that: “America has meant much to the world by opening its arms to international students and has, in turn, benefited from their experience, talent and perspective which encourage innovation, creativity and excellence, as well as the inventions, research and contributions they bring to the US.
“Many of these students become ambassadors for the best of American values and aspirations, such as democracy, freedom of speech, equality, freedom of religion and tolerance for racial and social differences.
“There is something to be said for helping to educate the world's future leaders, influential thinkers, creators, great artists and innovators who make the human race stronger, better and more effective.”
We also hoped that the matter could be resolved without court intervention and so it was gratifying to see that the Administration withdrew the visa decision after 18 states and the District of Columbia sued, seeking to block the new rule, and received the backing of scores of universities and organisations representing international students.
On Tuesday, more than a dozen technology companies, including Google, Facebook and Twitter, also came out in support of a suit by Harvard and MIT, arguing the policy would harm their businesses. Several Republican congressmen spoke up against the ICE decision.
Clearly, the Administration saw the value in the arguments and wisely walked back its proposal.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy