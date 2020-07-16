US Administration backs down, international student visas safe

We in this space are obviously pleased that the United States Administration has reversed its policy that would have stripped international college students, including many Jamaicans, of their US visas, if their coursework was entirely online.

In our Tuesday edition we joined others in urging the Administration to review the proposed plan that had upended the higher education sector, affecting a potential one million foreign students who study in the US annually.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had told foreign students earning their degrees entirely online that they could not stay in the US, as a response to many universities deciding to go fully online to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The rule could have forced many students to return to their home countries during the pandemic, where their ability to study could be severely compromised. Many students, including Jamaicans, were already scrambling to enrol in in-person classes that are difficult to find. One student said she decided to take a golf course just to get around the policy.

“We in this space never question the right of any country, including Jamaica, to take decisions deemed to be in their best interest. Yet, we think that the US could benefit from a review of that action,” we wrote.

“Our Jamaican students, including athletes who have earned scholarships to attend US colleges, are likely to be severely affected. Full scholarships cover tuition, housing and food, among other basic expenses. They risk losing those scholarships, if they cannot maintain their immigration status.”

We also posited that: “America has meant much to the world by opening its arms to international students and has, in turn, benefited from their experience, talent and perspective which encourage innovation, creativity and excellence, as well as the inventions, research and contributions they bring to the US.

“Many of these students become ambassadors for the best of American values and aspirations, such as democracy, freedom of speech, equality, freedom of religion and tolerance for racial and social differences.

“There is something to be said for helping to educate the world's future leaders, influential thinkers, creators, great artists and innovators who make the human race stronger, better and more effective.”

We also hoped that the matter could be resolved without court intervention and so it was gratifying to see that the Administration withdrew the visa decision after 18 states and the District of Columbia sued, seeking to block the new rule, and received the backing of scores of universities and organisations representing international students.

On Tuesday, more than a dozen technology companies, including Google, Facebook and Twitter, also came out in support of a suit by Harvard and MIT, arguing the policy would harm their businesses. Several Republican congressmen spoke up against the ICE decision.

Clearly, the Administration saw the value in the arguments and wisely walked back its proposal.