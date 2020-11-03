US elections, democracy on the ballot and a Caribbean wish list

The remaining one-third of United States citizens who have not voted early, whether by mail or in person, will cast their ballots today — the official presidential election day — with US democracy, strangely enough, in the spotlight.

In the run-up to the election, fears have grown that the results of the polls could be disputed, with potential violent consequences that could challenge the notion of the US as the gold standard of democracy.

We, clearly, would not wish to be witnesses to such a calamity. Democracies everywhere have always found comfort in the fact that they could rely on the US for support, leadership, and inspiration.

That the US is widely held as leader of the free world is not mere vainglorious self-congratulation. When democracy fails elsewhere, it is a tragedy for that country or even the region concerned. If democracy fails in the US it will be a global tragedy of unthinkable proportions.

So we hope that what we are witnessing is just a vigorous campaign, unusual as this one has been, to return Mr Donald Trump or elect Mr Joe Biden as president for the next four years.

The result of the presidential and congressional elections in the US could have a profound impact on the Caribbean, depending on who wins, because of fundamental differences in domestic policy and foreign policy.

On the Caribbean and Jamaica's wish list is a strong desire to see the US bring the novel coronavirus pandemic under control as quickly as possible, allowing for quick recovery of the US economy. This would resurrect the tourism sector with a resumption of travel by Americans and reverse the decline in remittances.

Second, the region hopes for a flexible immigration policy that allows continued migration from the Caribbean. A restrictive policy will adversely affect the ability to seek employment and to send remittances.

Third, the Caribbean needs more support to fight narcotics trafficking and the associated transnational crime.

Fourth, the Caribbean would like to see a positive response to its justified call for a Marshall Plan of financial aid and debt relief.

Fifth, the Caribbean would like to urge the US to abandon the use of per capita income as a criterion for development aid. Because the Caribbean are middle-income developing countries they have been 'graduated' from the most concessionary loan and grant facilities. The Caribbean would prefer to see the criteria for aid being a vulnerability index which combines economic and environmental factors.

Sixth, the Caribbean yearns for a return to active engagement in multilateral organisations such as the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and the World Trade Organization. A world which is committed to multilateralism is safer for small states like ours.

Seventh, the Caribbean would like to avoid being caught up in the turbulence generated by the global rivalry between the US and China.

Eighth, the region needs restoration of correspondent banking relations from the de-risking under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA). We support the money laundering and other objectives of FATCA, but its application needs to be more flexible.

We wish Americans a peaceful and fair election.