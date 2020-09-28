US must change in a post-COVID-19 world

Dear Editor,

For the past 60 years, the United States has kept up an unyielding, steadfast, and relentless war against Cuba, which may have cost the US taxpayers over a trillion dollars with nothing to show in return, except for the unpayable cost in pain, suffering, and deaths among millions of innocent Cubans, as well as the material destruction and the stagnation of an entire nation under siege.

The appearance of COVID-19 on the world scene has been like an equaliser which has left a path of death, destruction and uncertainty across the globe, irrespective of race, ethnic, social, economic, and/or military power.

This is the time for humanity to reflect on ourselves, stop being our worst enemy, and begin to promote love and collaboration as the only source of hope for the survival of our species on Earth.

Cuba has been the only country during this terrible human crisis that have been willing and able to send 42 medical teams to 39 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America, in addition to 38 other medical teams, who have been there for years, long before this outbreak.

Why is it, and for which plausible reason, are senators Marco Rubio and Robert Menendez distilling their hate, attempting to stifle, demonising, and pushing the US State Department to accuse Cuba of human trafficking at the UN, rather than praising Cuba for having the lowest COVID-19 infection and deaths in this hemisphere?

Can Senator Marco Rubio explain convincingly to anyone why is it that Cuba, which is 20 per cent smaller than the state of Florida, with its population being 50 per cent smaller, and has an operating budget which is 800 times smaller than Florida, has less infections, hospitalisations and deaths than his two-million constituency in Miami?

The world demands an end to hate, dirty politics, and idiocy! Let's preserve Cuba from extinction, by enabling that country to thrive free of fear, continuing to be a leader in health, education, culture, and sports for billions of neglected people around the world.

Alberto N Jones

Florida, USA

cacf2@aol.com