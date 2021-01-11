US protests and biases

Dear Editor,

Recently, as seen in the US, protesters that are pro-Trump breached the most secure place on Earth, the Capitol, Washington, DC.

There were only five casualties.

The protest was a lost cause as Democrats have got the elected branches of the Government.

However, we see the hypocrisy of both the progressive liberals and conservatives combined, as the progressive liberals, mostly Democrats, forgot that Washington, DC, was burning during the peaceful protests of Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa.

Meanwhile, conservatives, mostly Republicans, while denouncing the peaceful BLM protests last year are supporting this violent one.

I wouldn't call this a coup d'etat. Those protesters didn't even set up defence positions on the compound. They didn't even search file cabinets or anything. They just pretty much loafed around and took selfies. Then, they managed to waltz out in orderly fashion. They weren't any insurrectionaries that actually had an organised attempt at rebellion. They were probably disgruntled janitors, insurance agents, and mechanics that have free time to throw tantrums because their team lost.

We have seen the doublethink that both factions have been doing. Neither Republicans nor Democrats have any moral consistency. The BLM protests that, whether directly or indirectly, resulted in the destruction of small businesses and communities were wrong. This one by Donald Trump supporters is also wrong.

It's about time divisive politics stop blinding people's moral judgement. I am against the burning and looting of cities and communities, and I'm against the disruption of a constitutionally mandated process to establish a head of State just because of feelings.

All of this “using force to get your right of way” has to stop; otherwise, the US has no right to call themselves a civilised society.

Marcus White

whitemarc918@gmail.com