Using 'Jamaica Twitter' for change

Dear Editor,

In recent times people have been more appreciative of the role of data in their lives. It always existed, but new methods of sending and receiving data have been gaining traction.

Like most realities, when applied to every system we can consider there are gaps that exist to be filled. Over the past few months individuals and groups alike have shared in online public discourse on a range of topics.

Jamaica Twitter, as it is affectionately called by local users, has made contributions to discussions on topics from public health concerns around coronavirus, the Black Lives Matter movement, global energy consumption, and human rights affairs. One user has even gone as far as stating that, “Jamaican people nuh realise seh Twitter carrying the weight of the country right now.” Why? This came as a result of positively effecting change.

There is truly power in the people. Through social media Jamaicans are afforded the luxury of having casual dialogue with Members of Parliament, experts in respective fields, and, undoubtedly, getting messages where they need to be delivered.

The insatiable desire to always be heard may come across as repulsive to the outsider, but a user of social platforms knows that these informal, but sophisticated debates are remarkable to observe.

What really is new? It is the closing in on the deficient data gap, where public participation in the governance process becomes almost seamless. Citizens are applying pressure whenever and wherever they see fit in the nation's best interest.

What have we witnessed with online reporting?

* The Jamaica Constabulary Force identifying and charging drivers of public passenger vehicles who have breached road codes by the submission of a video.

* The revision of travel policies for incoming tourists to the country that were initially deemed to be lax as a result of an online petition.

* Immediate response to a call for the prime minister to speak on the murder of Susan Bogle, who was slain by a member of the security forces.

Data is useless unless it's used. Companies have been doing an excellent job with communicating information in a way that captures the voices of the previously unheard, the ones without access, and those who weren't invited to the discussion. These efforts must be saluted as the way forward through collaboration.

Both the Government and the Opposition should try to tap into understanding the public's opinion expressed through this medium as they make decisions.

Jonelle Llewellyn

j_llewellyn3@yahoo.com