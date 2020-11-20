Vaccine nationalism
Dear Editor,
Instead of castigating the Americans and the Europeans for what you perceive to be a “selfish” desire to be at the head of the queue for their own vaccines — that is, for the vaccines they developed with their own money and expertise, but that you want to have “equal rights” to — you should concentrate your resentful little Third World minds on the fact that there would be no pandemic if the World Health Organization (WHO) had not infected us all.
That is, it was the WHO, acting in the name of internationalism, multilateralism, or whatever, that decided to persuade countries around the world to leave their airports and borders open, because it would be “unfair” to isolate China, when the Chinese were dealing with a plague — even though that plague was caused by their own unsanitary and negligent practices.
We can blame internationalism and the leaders of the international community for the lives lost in this pandemic, and the lesson to be learned is that we need less internationalism, not more.
Chad Chen
chadchenjr@gmail.com
