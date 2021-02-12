Vaccines alone cannot do it!

Dear Editor,

Jamaicans need to realise that it is their responsibility to keep themselves safe from COVID-19 and that the AstraZeneca vaccine cannot solve this problem without their willingness to adhere to the general principles of wearing masks, staying at home, regular hand washing, and frequent sanitisation.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton suggested recently that by the middle of this month Jamaica will be receiving 146,400 to 249,600 vaccines. According to Worldometer, Jamaica has a population of 2,969,102. This will mean that only 4.93 per cent to 8.41 per cent of Jamaicans will be vaccinated in the first instance.

It is clear that it will take some years for a majority of the population to be vaccinated.

We have the power in our hands to minimise or maximise the spread of the novel coronavirus, keeping in mind that our economy and education sectors are adversely affected by its effects.

Jamaicans, let us unite and work assiduously in fighting this virus, as together everyone achieves more (TEAM).

Nichola Nichonia Lyle

lylenn72@yahoo.com