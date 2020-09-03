Voting by text a worthy consideration

Dear Editor,

In these unprecedented times, with the novel coronavirus pandemic, we must be innovative to ensure that in the election all voices are heard.

The prime minister called the election and opened up the country to campaigning, as if the danger no longer exists, which saw the recent spike in the number of cases here in Jamaica.

If our people are concerned about true democracy, we should try to make voting as easy as possible for all who are eligible. If not, we will continue to see our leadership operating with with the validation of only 30 per cent of the population.

I believe it would be a great idea to allow people to vote by text so they won't risk their lives trying to exercise their voting right. I will also help to eliminate the intimidation at the polls and the threat of lost ballot boxes that come with the current situation.

Jamaica has always been at the forefront in game-changing ideas that will not only help our country, but the world, as true democracy is under threat year after year.

Our country has somehow managed to turn a blind eye to vote-buying and vote-influencing tactics which circumvent the democratic process. We will soon need to address this.

In the meantime, I believe that if we implemented vote by texting there would be no excuse for not voting, since most Jamaicans have a phone and we could see a much higher rate of participation, which will allow a clear mandate from most Jamaicans, rather than the 30 per cent we now see.

Another good reason to vote by text, is that, with the national identification system being repackaged, it's possible that since the phone has become a part of our daily lives, a conversation could be had about its inclusion in that process, just as it functions now with the banking sector.

Mark Cameron

mark.art.cameron@gmail.com