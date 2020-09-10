Voting for a better 2020

Dear Editor,

Frequent earthquakes, escalating COVID-19 cases, and occasional flooding are three recent realities in Jamaica that one's vote cannot change. Whether we have a green or orange Jamaica, will it change how we end the year 2020?

Schools will still be closed, people will still die from COVID-19 and we, Jamaicans, will still be left with bills to pay at the end of the month. The question is: Will your vote make 2020 better?

Politicians are renowned for blinding their constituents with masquerades of promises. However, after election day, their supporters still struggle on the lower rung of the social ladder while politicians bask in affluence amongst the upper echelons of society.

We can all agree that corruption has riddled the moral and social fabric of our dear nation. None of the two major political parties is innocent when it comes to cuddling with this demon of corruption that has marred the face of Jamaica. Petrojam, Caribbean Maritime University, Jamaica Urban Transit Company are some easy names that pop up in one's mind as corruption allegations were highlighted in recent times. Will your vote make 2020 better?

As we have voted and selected the Jamaica Labour Party as the governing party, will Andrew Holness and his team make 2020 a better year for Jamaicans? Or, will the “prosperity” be reserved for a few while the rest of the nation struggle to make ends meet.

In any democracy, the power lies in the hands of the people who have exercised their franchise. That power is what installs and removes governments. We have made our 2020 electoral decision but will there be more bed spaces on the COVID-19 wards of our major hospitals? Will the gap that currently exists in the digital divide be narrowed? Will education be more accessible to the child in the ghetto? Will “work-from-home” jobs be more available for people at home who are currently unemployed? Will there be less corruption and more room for economic growth and stability? Will the dollar continue to slide? Will there be an economic lockdown soon? Only the Jamaica Labour Party can provide us with these answers.

Now, you should ask yourself, did your vote make 2020 better?

Gavin Omar Dixon

gvndxn92@gmail.com