Wi-Fi hot spots — one of the few nice things about 2020

One of the all-too-few positive developments of this mostly frightful 2020 is the robust effort to establish Wi-Fi hot spots across Jamaica — starting in 12 town centres by the end of this year — spearheaded by the Universal Service Fund (USF).

Mr Daryl Vaz, minister of science, energy and technology — as he is wont — has been going at it like a man on a mission. Indeed, the overriding importance of the mission of making Jamaica a digital society cannot be overstated.

While mobile phones have helped to make basic voice communication a reality for a wide cross section of Jamaicans, effective access to online information remains a major challenge, as evidenced by the hiccups with online schooling brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

There is still a relatively low level of broadband access for the majority of citizens and over 70 per cent of households still do not have access to a computer, according to Global Information Society Watch in its latest report.

The prime minister himself admitted to Parliament: “The island does not yet have a full public access fibre-optic network… We need to now place some resources to ensure that the fibre optic cables that are necessary as the backbone infrastructure for our digital society to provide that broadband Internet…that these investments for fibre optics be brought forward and that we make them now.”

We would love to hear an update that says Jamaica is much nearer to realising the prime minister's lofty ideals which he outlined early last year. But we don't fool ourselves that this objective is going to be achieved overnight.

In fact, it was interesting to hear from the well-respected New York Times columnist, Mr Thomas L Friedman, who, in his December 15, 2020 piece, quoted the United States Centre on Rural Innovation, which promotes digital economic development in small-town America, about a Vermont community with a great library. He wrote thus:

“You could drive by on any Sunday and the parking lot would be full…of cars with kids doing their homework and adults doing their office work — using the wireless connectivity spilling out of the empty building because their rural homes lacked high-speed broadband. Alas, stories abound of rural Americans going to Subway sandwich shops and Dairy Queens in search of free Wi-Fi.”

Minister Vaz, in partnership with ICT solutions provider Cable and Wireless Business Jamaica, has overseen hot spots in Kingston and St Andrew, Manchester, St Elizabeth, St James, St Catherine, and Clarendon. By year end, others are expected to be established in St Ann, St Mary, and Portland.

The ministry has established more than 300 community access points, with computers and Internet provision, while also equipping scores of public facilities, schools, health centres, and police stations with Internet access.

Each hot spot facilitates 200 concurrent users with Internet access at a cost of $20 million per site covering set-up, installation and service for three years.

“We want to become an innovation nation, a truly digital society, where on every street corner, in every community, our people are creating, ideating and inventing,” Mr Vaz said.

Good going, Minister.