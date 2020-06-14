Wars without winners

ARAB Jews lived in Palestine long before European Jews were settled there by the British in the post-World War II era. There were issues between the Muslims and the resident Jews back then, but in comparison to the conflict they have now it was nothing of consequence.

The settlement of the dislocated European Jews, who were survivors of WWII, created a population injection that impacted the racial and religious mix of the people. The issue really exploded when the plan to declare a Jewish state in a country that had been Muslim forever, and that still represented a population mix that favoured Muslims, was announced.

Thus began the conflict that could be considered racial, religious and, to some extent, even tribal. Well, thousands of deaths of largely innocent people later, they are no closer to a solution, democracy, or peace.

The conflict between two tribes in Rwanda — the Tutsis and the Hutus — occurred after years of hatred cultivated by Belgian occupation. It, however, came to a head in 1994 when President Juvenal Habyarimana was killed. He was a Hutu and the democratically elected leader.

That began a tribal war that resulted in over 800,000 deaths in fewer than three months. All this while the world stood still, watched and did nothing. Also, guess what? After all that bloodshed and the surrender of their humanity, the current Government is led by a minority — a Tutsi. The bloodshed accomplished nothing.

The conflict between Irishmen and descendants of the British conquerors who reside in Northern Ireland has been going on long before the formal annexing of a piece of Ireland to England was negotiated by Michael Collins. But it really exploded after that. It was a consistent headliner in the news up until about 15 to 20 years ago, and British troops are still barracked there to ensure peace.

This conflict is also tribal, as the Irish and the British descend from different tribes, clans or whatever those ancient Europeans used to create divisions. It is very much religious, as the Irish are Catholic and the English are Protestants. Over a 10-year period during the 1970s and 1980s, a total of 3,000 people were killed. There is still no real solution, as Ireland is still divided. But for now they are not throwing bombs at each other.

I cite these examples to emphasise the uselessness of these type of wars — racial, tribal, and religious. A lot of blood spilled, but never enough to achieve victory and far too much to preserve humanity.

So let us discuss the current issues that are developing in the United States of America because of the George Floyd murder. I hear people encouraging the demonstrations, and I agree. I think they should be loud and disturbing. Not violent, not destructive, but brawling.

I also see people encouraging a race war. To this I say a resounding NO! History has proven that it achieves nothing. Innocents die and the people at the head are never themselves really hurt.

I would encourage that pragmatism and logical thought be the guide. Minorities are outnumbered four to one in the USA by whites. In addition, white America is probably the most armed civilian group on the planet, particularly because there is little or no gun control. They have been waiting, in fact preparing, for this conflict for about a century.

So, be practical. Far more was achieved by Martin Luther King Jr and peaceful protests than by violence and mayhem. You doubt me? Well, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was won on his back. This brought forth the abolishment of segregated buses and schools, and the advent of affirmative action that made employment discrimination against minorities illegal. You show me one law created by violence.

Maybe this is where the USA can learn from us. Both countries have a dark history of slavery, inequality and racial conflict. However, Jamaica has managed to become a beacon of religious and racial harmony. Even politically we realised we were being taken for fools, so we stopped fighting. After all, while the supporters were fighting, the leaders where having tea together.

Change must come. The USA cannot continue to ignore the failings of its system, but let nothing be emotionally driven. No conflict that takes the life of an innocent person by a good person can be considered worth it. It was not worth it in Ireland, Rwanda, or Israel and it won't be worth it in the United States.

Let us be frank though, white police officers should not police black communities; there is just too much bad history. These same issues would manifest themselves if white men served as police officers on American Indian reservations. History and bad history play a large part in hate and distrust. Black police need to police black communities.

Hiring practices need to change and this must be federally mandated; a modified extreme version of affirmative action. Love, like it, or dislike it, is the only option. Anything else will fail and one day there will be a race war.

The international community must break its silence and demand change. Our citizens are also being killed in engagements with American police officers. Some are questionable, but that is not the issue. We are a global community and the United States of America demands a certain standard of conduct if it is to consider other countries as allies.

The US is vocal when injustices occur and often will do more than just chat. It acts. Some people don't like that, but I feel comforted that the US offers us some protection from Europe and Asia. Lord knows we have history with the former. Just ask an Arawak, or should I say Taino?

However, it's a two-way street. We, too, have standards. We want change. We demand it. Other countries must also.

So tonight when our prime minister is pondering over what he can do to play his part in ensuring there are no more George Floyds, let him consider for just a moment that he has no party. Maybe then he can ask himself: which leader of our country demanded accountability from global partners?

Then perhaps he will feel free to ponder “What would Michael Manley do?” … and allow that to be his guide.

Feedback: jasonamckay@gmail.com