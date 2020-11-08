Watching American democracy on display

A more full-throated congratulation of United States President-elect Joseph Biden must of necessity await his inauguration on January 20, 2021, but, in the meantime, we are simply fascinated by the awesomeness of American democracy on display.

As the American nation and the world waited with bated breath for the results of the November 3 presidential election, there were fears that things could turn nasty, conjuring bloody scenes of party supporters clashing in the streets and threatening the democratic underpinnings of the US. That has not happened. At least not yet.

The wait from Tuesday to yesterday for a clear indication of which party had won the election, more specifically whether the president would be Mr Biden or incumbent Mr Donald Trump, was punishing for both sides.

To be fair to the US media, they resisted the urge and pressure to project a winner too soon, given the tight margins of the vote in the battleground states, particularly of Pennslyvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

In the end, Mr Biden won Pennsylvania which took him over the magic number of 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency. He was also leading in all the other three States, giving him a possible 306 votes, if he wins.

Mr Trump, who complained of fraud in the counting process, had not yet conceded at press time, indicating in a tweet that as of tomorrow, he would begin to prosecute court cases to ensure “the rightful president is seated”.

Jamaicans, of course, are already celebrating the historic Ms Kamala Harris, daughter of Jamaican Mr Donald J Harris, as the first woman, the first black woman, the first Indian-American and the first Asian-American to be vice-president-elect of the United States.

She will have a mammoth task of establishing the standards for women who follow in her footsteps in the future. Ms Harris will be under scrutiny to see whether she is ready to step into the vacancy as president, if for any reason Mr Biden could not continue.

Mr Biden's first task, it is already being said, would be to unify a very polarised country. He won just over 74 million votes to Mr Trump's 70 million, astounding numbers which broke century-old records, but a clear indication of how divided the country is.

To give the president-elect credit, he has been pledging to be a president of all Americans whether in red or blue states. He will have to be. The Republicans will also have to be more cooperative and bipartisan in their approach particularly in the Senate, without abandoning their cherished values.

As the battle shifts to the courts, possibly all the way to the Supreme Court, it will be especially critical that the justices act in a non-partisan way and not impinge on the role of the other branches of Government.

The approach of a Biden Administration to many domestic issues and foreign policy are likely to be very different from that of the Trump Government and there will be changes. Some key issues will include a restoration of the NATO alliance, return to the Paris Climate Agreement, immigration reform and health care, and, the big one, the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Biden has long experience in government at every level and he will need every moment of his 48 years in public life. We wish him well.