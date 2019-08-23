Water — no one knows the day or hour of its return

Dear Editor,

As a member of the public, I am very perplexed as to what is going on with the National Water Commission (NWC). It has “water schedules” for the Corporate Area, but these are not being fully adhered to at all.

The water that comes is like Jesus — no one knows the day or hour of its return.

I understand that roadwork has been going on, as well as other infrastructural projects, but better needs to be done. The NWC needs to stick to the schedules provided for residents of the Corporate Area; and where it is not possible, an advisory to the public should be the standard.

From the start of summer 2018 up until now the area in which I live has been experiencing mostly low to no water pressure.The irony is that I live in Constant Spring.

Seeing that the NWC has disabled the comments section under most of its Instagram posts, I and many other Jamaicans have voiced complaints about the dire water situation on the Facebook page of the NWC to little or no avail. I recall a particular instance in which after I made a comment I got blocked from the page for some weeks. And other instances in which comments I and others had made were hidden from public view and/or deleted. I can provide some screen shots to prove this.

I also wish to point out that there were times at which the dam levels for Hermitage went above 80 per cent for quite some while, during which time I was experiencing the same low to no water pressure.

I think it is in the best interest of the public if an investigation were to be done into what is going on at the NWC. The public is being greatly inconvenienced by this dire water situation. It cannot continue like this, as it poses a major risk to the population, especially where people's health is concerned.

Kwanisi Green

kwanisi_green@hotmail.com