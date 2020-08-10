Water should not be likened to a luxury

Dear Editor,

For years we have allowed the political shepherds to feed to us the impression that what should be necessities are luxuries.

The most basic of utilities, running/potable water, is being politicised in the media as though it was a political breakthrough. Where are we, as a people, if we cannot be afforded the bare minimum by those who we choose to represent us.

For those “well-thinking” Jamaicans who may align this commentary as being a rant or political diversion in favour of one or the other, let me hastily renounce such thoughts. As a people we should see better for ourselves and demand that from our Members of Parliament. They would not exist without us.

Many rural communities face this struggle, not because of accessibility or resources, but because of political divides that have stymied the progress of the residents of those areas. Imagine being denied a basic right because of one's political preference, or possible lack thereof.

We should be outraged that successive governments have attempted to keep us as a country behind while they prance around the various constituencies as figureheads giving the bare minimum as though they have done us a great convenience or favour.

Wake up and smell the roses, people.

Leon D Malcolm

