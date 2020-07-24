We can't trust our leaders

Dear Editor,

I wish to protest and condemn the Government's action/decision to extend the current states of emergency (SOEs) to September 3, 2020 after it promised the Jamaican people not to extend it beyond July 25, 2020.

What sort of principle is this?

You mean we can't trust those who we put in Parliament to conduct our affairs on the principled position to simply keep their promises to us.

On what basis is the extension supported by Dr Peter Phillips, who is supposed to lead the Opposition against any further extension of this questionable constitutional tool which has been abused in numerous instances to deprive innocent poor Jamaicans of their civil liberty without redress.

We need to abolish the PSOJ (Poor Sense of Justice) from Jamaica and put our trust not in a SOEs, but rather in a GSOJ (Godly Sense of Justice) through Jesus Christ our saviour.

Jamaica needs Jesus.

Don Foote

Hanover