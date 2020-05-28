We have to fight COVID-19 together

Dear Editor,

Jamaica might have passed the proverbial crossroads in this crisis, but what is disturbing is that we might be heading in the wrong direction.

“You in your small corner and I in mine,” could resonate to our long-term doom.

We all have access to the latest information available. Social distancing we all knew about long before it graced our shores. It is a vital step, however small, in our endeavour to counter the novel coronavirus. Yet, we do not seem to have the collective good sense, let alone the discipline, to embrace it unconditionally.

We need collective action at this time or corona will pick us all off, one person at a time.

Should we be contemplating major relaxation at this time? What about the second wave of this infectious virus?

What Jamaica needs, as a matter of urgency — but I won't hold my breath — is a “grand coalition”; a government of national unity to deal with an immense crisis that's bigger than any of our political parties.

When the Government makes an announcement or a proposal and the Opposition proposes something else which might even be plausible, we are going nowhere.

The Jamaican taxpayer is paying all 63 members of our Parliament. If we could afford the luxury of paying for something that was not directly contributing to our well-being, the time is not now.

A united front is required to get us through this calamity. We must bring together, formally, individuals from both sides of the aisle to pool and coordinate ideas in order to defeat this monster.

Are we aware that there are reports of two strains of the virus that have teamed up, even attacking victims simultaneously? Is this yet another lesson we might learn from this virus?

Divided we fall, all of us.

Kenneth Bingham

Management consultant (in retirement)

Shrewsbury, Black River, St Elizabeth

maresour@gmail.com