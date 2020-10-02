We have to watch out for our older people

It is sometimes difficult to keep up with the various days being celebrated as one thing or another by the United Nations, but yesterday's International Day of Older Persons, now 30 years old, is one we hope was not overlooked.

Everyone is being impacted by the relentless COVID-19 pandemic. But the UN tells us, not surprisingly, that the disease has been having a disproportionate toll on older people around the world – not only on their health, but on their rights and well-being.

The UN Secretary General, in his message to mark the day, has implored the world to make older people a priority in our efforts to overcome COVID-19, certainly by expanding opportunities for them and increasing their access to health, pensions and social protection.

Perhaps it is fortuitous that this year's observance of Older Persons Day falls as the world is also marking the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, which highlights the vital role of health and social workers, such as nurses and midwives, in responding to the pandemic.

The majority of them are women, including many older people. These are the ones who devote their lives to our care, and to the care of older individuals, mothers and children, and deserve far greater support.

“As we seek to recover better together, we must make concerted efforts across the Decade of Healthy Ageing 2020-2030 to improve the lives of older persons, their families and communities,” the message said.

“The potential of older persons is a powerful basis for sustainable development. More than ever, we must listen to their voices, suggestions, and ideas to build more inclusive and age-friendly societies.”

The Jamaican population is ageing rapidly, in keeping with the rest of the world. Thankfully, the majority, 71.7 per cent of our senior citizens, own their own homes, and most report being financially independent.

But chronic diseases are a serious problem among this age group, defined as 60 years and older by the UN. Among Jamaican seniors, 65.4 per cent suffer from either diabetes or hypertension, and 22 per cent have both, according to Professor Denise Eldemire Shearer, director of the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre.

Quoting from a 2012 study entitled Ageing in Jamaica today and the implications, Eldemire Shearer noted that the elderly constituted 11.3 per cent of the population, up from five per cent in 1850, and are projected to rise to 25 per cent by 2050.

Of those surveyed, more than three quarters (75.8 per cent) were retired while 24.2 per cent reported still working or seeking employment. Interestingly, more than one in five, 21.6 per cent, reported that they were still working; half of these full-time.

When asked about current sources of income, seniors reported that 13.5 per cent were earning wages; 27.3 per cent were receiving National Insurance Scheme (NIS) payments and, to no one's surprise, 48.5 per cent were being assisted by their families.

Professor Eldemire Shearer urged Jamaicans to consider what their needs in old age would be, regarding financial independence, daily personal and community support, caregivers, and health requirements.

COVID-19 has made matters worse in that more seniors are dying, but also in hurting their living conditions generally.