We keep kowtowing to international bullies

Dear Editor,

The policy which our Government adapts, like any Third World country, is a kowtow policy.

What I mean by that is they say 'yes' to a superpower, bowing down and trembling to anything, even if the deal they come with destroys our nation.

The recent upheaval with the fishermen being reportedly abused and detained by the US Coast Guard, and the Government's decision to not defend their own nationals, and waiting on a US lawyer from the offending nation to berate them for their lack of care for their own citizens before they utter a few words (of nonsense), is one example.

Another one is when the US forced us to choose to veto Venezuela when we should have stayed in our quiet corner. In my opinion this got us into trouble with PetroCaribe.

This comes to show that the Government of Jamaica is a bunch of spineless cowards when it comes to these bullies, who are pompous, spoiled brats who want to get their way all the time.

Those two instances were just the tip of the iceberg.

What our Government should do is to read the terms and stipulations for every deal superpowers come with, and when there are unfavourable conditions, tell them that no means no.

Our national heroes didn't fight for so long just for their children to be subservient to another nation simply because it is bigger than us. Might does not make right.

Felix Fonsi

felfonse23@gmail.com