We must never forget this crisis

There are many lessons that must be learnt as a result of the uncharted waters of COVID-19.

It's easy to react, but it is always best when leaders benefit from experience to look ahead and avoid the lurking danger.

The tragic death of Miss Jodian Fearon, for example, starkly illustrates the inadequacies and shortcomings of Jamaica's under-resourced hospitals, both in terms of equipment and personnel.

This is not something that will be corrected overnight, given that the Jamaican economy was doing little better than limping along, even before the pandemic.

But Jamaicans now know that if they are to cope better with health crises — which going forward they will have to expect — all hospitals will have to be dragged into the 21st century, by whatever means necessary. Regardless of the cost, upgrading targets must be set and met, in reasonable time.

At the primary health care level, we note praise from Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton regarding the work being done particularly by contact tracers in the battle against COVID-19.

Indeed, according to Dr Tufton, “Contact tracing and quarantining is, to a large extent, the open secret to the [relative] success so far in containing the virus. It is the backbone of this fight and it is a tradition we have in our own outreach and community functions. To my mind, it has proven to be extremely important as we go out identifying persons with a travel history who have been infected and do the necessary work to contain the spread…”

He has credited such techniques for the success of COVID-19 containment in communities such as Cornpiece in Clarendon, and Bull Bay, St Andrew.

Says Dr Tufton: “Look at the virus and how it spreads, where one person can account for hundreds of others. If you are able to contain one person, what you are effectively doing is containing three or four hundred other persons, and then multiples of that…

“One of the lessons I have learnt, and will reflect on as one area of resource allocation, is the importance of our primary health care team on the ground working through the health centres, doing the outreach, and communicating with people.

“As we see the virus move…the management and control of that is going to be largely dependent on the work of our primary health care professionals on the ground, in particular the contact tracers. Wherever the virus is we have to control it, cauterise it, and minimise the risk.”

Dr Tufton has said that there will be expanded training to provide personnel to fill growing needs in those primary health care areas.

He and the Government must be held to that promise so that this country is better able to handle crises such as COVID-19.

And Jamaicans should guard against the day when those seeking to reduce Government expenditure or to divert money elsewhere will target health care.

When that day comes, well-thinking people must stand up and resist with might and main.

For that reason, no matter what happens from here, regardless of whether a cure or vaccine is found for the virus, the awful experience of COVID-19 should be embedded in national, institutional and popular memory.

Jamaicans must never forget.