We must not erode the gains made against COVID-19

We can't say we are surprised by the results of the recent public opinion poll conducted by Mr Bill Johnson which showed Jamaicans giving the Government high marks for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, the poll reinforced a view we have expressed in this space before, based on our own observation and, indeed, praise the Administration received from the international community.

The poll, which was commissioned by this newspaper and conducted July 9-12 — four months after the island recorded its first imported case of the virus — found that a combined 74 per cent of voting-age Jamaicans were satisfied with the way in which the Government was handling the crisis.

That was an increase of 20 points on the combined total of respondents who held the same view in a poll conducted by Mr Johnson in March.

So the Administration, as we have said, deserves high commendation for the job it has done, especially for its balanced management of the economy. For, outside of the lockdown of St Catherine and the quarantining of at least eight communities in different parishes, there was no national lockdown.

Admittedly, the closure of bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, and the tourism industry resulted in financial hardship for many Jamaicans. But that was unavoidable, given the circumstances, as the Government has a duty to ensure the health and safety of all Jamaicans.

Now, we are seeing an increase in cases due mainly to a disregard for the safety protocols, especially by our own Jamaicans who — probably observing the toll COVID-19 is taking on other countries and comparing those with our own experience — seem to be of the belief that Jamaica is out of the woods.

That reckless behaviour was highlighted in a story published in yesterday's Jamaica Observer reporting private transport operators pleading with the authorities to impose strict monitoring of the sector, as they are facing resistance from unruly passengers who are neglecting COVID-19 safety regulations.

Essentially, those passengers and other people flouting the protocols are not only risking lives, they are threatening the ability of Jamaicans to earn a livelihood.

The authorities, we believe, need to firmly enforce the rules in order to avoid imposing more stringent measures to prevent spread of the virus. For, as the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) correctly said at a news conference last week, the Government should avoid a lockdown of the economy. Any such move, we hold, will result in more hardship for Jamaicans who are already going through a tough time financially.

We reiterate that we all know how to live with this virus. Indeed, Mrs Helene Davis-Whyte, president of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, made that very point at that PSOJ news conference: “I believe that if we as Jamaicans recognise and accept that COVID is still here, and that it is going nowhere, and therefore we need to continue to adhere to all the good practices that we have become accustomed to in the period before the economy was reopened, then I think we can go ahead with almost all of our normal activities. It is not beyond us to do it; what we need to be is be very careful, very vigilant as citizens.”

We cannot afford to erode the gains already made.