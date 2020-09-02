We need independent political thinkers
Dear Editor,
Supporters of political parties in Jamaica behave the same way as their counterparts in most countries of the world. They paint the candidate of choice as an angel, and the opponent as a devil. This jaundiced view of our political figures is not reserved for current activists but even those who have died or retired.
We seem to find it difficult to give any quarters when it comes to politics. This is evident in the way we speak of two of Jamaica's most accomplished prime ministers, Michael Manley and Edward Seaga. Supporters of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) tend to downplay the far-reaching social reforms and advocacy of Manley, while pretending that the social skills of Edward Seaga were on par with his visionary acumen. Not to be outdone, supporters of the People's National Party (PNP) speak of Seaga as if he knew nothing about governance and nation-building, while pretending that Manley's skill in handling the economic affairs of the country were just as outstanding as his skills of oratory.
Both men have made outstanding contributions to Jamaica in their own ways. Let us give credit where it is due and be thankful for the sacrifice of those who offer themselves for public service. But let us be mindful also that to the extent that we can be balanced in our assessment and judgement of politicians who vie for our votes, we will be able to get the best out of them. If they think we are idiots who will swallow their offerings hook, line, and sinker, without evaluating them, they will always give us a six for a nine. We must let them know that we are a thinking people, and we need value for our money.
We need more independent thinkers to push us toward political maturity in this beloved country of ours.
Calvin E Isaacs
isaacscalvin@yahoo.com
