We need to be proactive in bridging the digital divide

Dear Editor,

I recently watched the nightly news and one item involved some family members who were being interviewed on their preparedness for the upcoming school year and their accessibility to laptops or other devices for the online learning environment. I was quite appalled when a few claimed that they had to share devices as there was not enough for all family members in the household.

Further, I read the daily papers and it was stated that approximately 400,000 schoolchildren are in danger of not accessing online learning for this academic school term.

Many years ago, while I was pursuing my master of business administration (MBA), my group was given the task of formulating a marketing business plan for a 'marketing for managers' course. I floated the idea of introducing tablets in schools for students from the primary level up to the tertiary level and my lecturer thought it was a brilliant concept. I proposed the idea to the minister and the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, and discussed how we could collaborate and work to introduce this concept in schools, even as a pilot project. However, it did not seem as if they bought the concept, as no responses were given.

I think it would have been a great achievement, because most of the challenges we now face due to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic would be basically non-existent over time, and we would be ready to face this challenge head on.

We need to be more proactive as a nation, because I just read another news article which states that the Government has committed to assist students by way of vouchers for the ones who do not subscribe to the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), yet it can only extend to 36,000 students.

I understand that the Government alone cannot assist with the society's problems and therefore I would suggest there be public-private partnerships to tackle this situation before it gets worse.

Reverend Martin Luther King Jr said: “What does it profit a man to be able to eat at an integrated lunch counter if he doesn't have enough money to buy a hamburger.”

Daniel Morgan

dmorgan239@gmail.com