We need to retain, not just train, more nurses

Dear Editor,

In an interview on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 Christopher Tufton, minister of health and wellness said, “The UWI School of Nursing is now allowed to train 300 nurses.” He was responding to the question of the continuous migration of nurses and its impact on the health care system. Additional nursing programmes, additional nursing schools, and increased student intake have already been implemented. However, with the migration of over 500 nurses in 2019, perhaps the answer needs to include not just recruitment but also retention strategies.

In recent dialogue with a nursing colleague we reflected on the challenges being faced by nursing students in the clinical areas. These challenges include the fact that nursing students from differing schools are being assigned to the same patient. Yes, that's what I said, students are sharing a patient. These challenges arise from the increase in the number of nursing schools and nursing students without adequate expansion and creation of new clinical sites, among other things. With similar curricula, students from differing schools are assigned to the clinical areas in the same periods.

In recent times the descriptions of nursing and nurses in the media have been mostly negative. Though I do not wish to add to that, I must highlight that the nursing students themselves are, in many instances, unhappy with their clinical experiences. Challenges they have cited include limited or no resources, both material and human; limited nursing supervision; and a focus on task-oriented activities. This focus is tied to the inadequate nurse-to-patient ratio (too little nurses for the volume of patients), and the attempt to have required tasks completed before the end of each shift. The nurses try to deliver quality care, but in many instances quantity is victorious over quality.

The most recent spanner thrown into the mix is the rumour that The UWI School of Nursing on the Mona Campus does not have the physical infrastructure or human resources to increase their intake numbers to 300. In fact, I have it on reputable authority that there is sign on the School of Nursing building indicating that the building is closed. I am unsure of the reason for or the implications of this. It does not however detract from the fact that they may not at this time be prepared to train 300 more nursing students nor are the clinical areas prepared for this additional increase in students.

For decades, nurses themselves have created, recommended, and asked for the implementation of retention strategies. Recruitment strategies such as those previously mentioned continue to be implemented. The challenge is not recruiting foreign nurses or increasing nursing students' intake but in retaining those we train. Not every nurse who migrates wants to leave. Moreover, salary is not the number one reason for migration; it is poor working conditions.

So, while it would be beneficial to increase our intake numbers in schools of nursing — certainly, the nursing shortage globally, regionally and locally would benefit — but it is not that simple. It cannot be as easy as increasing the student intake without ensuring all the necessary groundwork and foundations are laid. How soon can all the relevant stakeholders join in conversation at the table to revise old and formulate new strategies to facilitate the retention of our nursing cadre? Do the migration numbers need to be more for retention to become an urgent area to address?

ConceRNed Nurse

concernednurse88@gmail.com