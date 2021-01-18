We're all at fault for double standard
Dear Editor,
This country has many problems and things won't get better any time soon — that is, until and unless we, as a people, call a spade a spade.
No one is exempt in this scenario; Government, private sector, churches, human rights organisations, John Public and the media.
Let's start with the recent case of prisoners going on a hunger strike because they were reportedly roughed up and injured during raids on their cells in search of contraband.
The bleeding hearts in the human rights organisations were quick to demand investigations into what transpired. Yet, weeks ago, when videos surfaced with prisoners dressed for a party outside their cells, with high-end liquor and wads of cash, not a word came from these bleeding hearts.
What about when area leaders are reported to send out hits on citizens? More often than not there is deafening silence when members of the security forces are murdered while doing their jobs.
The media is not without fault in this. It is an open secret that incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel is producing music and earning while supposedly doing a prison term. The media falls over itself in reporting on all his hit songs released while he's been locked away. Just this past Sunday there was a feature on him having the most streaming on YouTube, with some 84.5 million streams for 2020.
What is the message we are sending here to our youth? That as long as you are a 'star' certain rules just don't apply to you? And still we wonder?
Let's not even get into the double standard as it relates to violation of COVID-19 rules concerning nightly curfews and illegal parties.
Jamaica has the potential and talent to be an awesome success. However, some things need urgent attention.
Racquel Thwaites
Stony Hill
St Andrew
