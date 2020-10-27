We reap what we waste
Dear Editor,
As a nation, we do not have a tradition of environmental support, and we often ridicule the work of Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) and that of Peter Espeut.
It was always difficult, even at our local municipalities, to get the authorities to not approve building plans that would compromise the natural environment.
If assessments were done in most flooded towns and communities it would be shocking to know the number of sinkholes that have been intentionally blocked or destroyed to accommodate new buildings.
Our governments have allowed bauxite mining to destroy hundreds of caves and sinkholes across communities that provided run-off's for excessive water. This, along with poor road construction, that doesn't bear any credible engineering support, has led us to our present predicament in reaping floods each year.
It's the 21st century and we cannot continue with the wanton waste of taxpayers' money on overpriced, mediocre work.
Before the next local government elections, the Government should make it so as to allow direct election of all mayors in all 14 municipalities.
It is also time the National Works Agency (NWA) be decentralised, and be held accountable to our mayors at local municipalities. This, I believe, would be one way to return credibility to local development and the participatory process of our people.
Dudley C McLean II
Mandeville, Manchester
dm15094@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy