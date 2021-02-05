We will watch closely this vow on road construction policy

We are aware that the $187 million to be spent on repairing the important Gordon Town Road is just a fraction of the amount the Government will have to spend if it is to correct road damage caused by heavy rains late last year.

Indeed, preliminary estimates late last year had placed overall flood damage to infrastructure and agriculture at more than $2 billion.

That situation is not new. Like clockwork, almost every year flooding leaves roads, bridges, other infrastructure, and the farm sector badly damaged at huge cost to the national budget.

A big part of the problem is the steep, mountainous terrain which characterises the island's central spine, alongside soils which are particularly vulnerable to land slippages during and after torrential rains. Especially after intense drought, which routinely undermines vegetation and loosen soil, large volumes of water rushing down steep hillsides pose a danger to all in its path, such as roads, houses, etc.

Poor land usage — including slash and burn farming and thoughtless, unregulated clearing of steep hillsides to build houses and in some cases whole communities — have only made the situation worse.

The problem goes all the way back to that chaotic period after slavery ended in the late 1830s. With the fertile plains already taken by the ex-slave owners, and mostly covered in sugar cane, many of the ex-slaves took to the hills to plant crops on lands which, in other circumstances, would have been best left for natural forest and wild life.

Roads — no more than bridle tracks to begin with — followed the people. That partly explains why today Jamaica is said to have one of the highest road densities per capita, anywhere.

In providing the rationale for the Major Infrastructure Development Programme (MIDP), which began in 2013, the National Works Agency (NWA) told us that: “Jamaica, with a population of approximately 2.7 million, is known to have one of the highest road densities in the world, having the main and parochial road network of 5,286 km and 9,962 km, respectively...”

Unfortunately, the quality of those roads, in many cases, fall way below par. Indeed, the standard of road construction and repair have often been so poor that many Jamaicans developed the view it was a deliberate strategy by those in charge to provide contractual and employment opportunities.

For sure, the extensive damage done to newly constructed roads under the MIDP by the recent flood rains would have been a source of embarrassment for all concerned.

At bottom line, bad roads endanger lives, as well as slow down, even cripple, economic and other human activity.

Hence our interest in the announcement by minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Everald Warmington regarding sweeping new polices that will guide how roads and infrastructure are maintained, repaired, and constructed across the island.

We are told that Mr Warmington has vowed, among other things, that there will be no further road construction without comprehensive drainage systems — a shortcoming leading to waste of taxpayers' money which has long infuriated Jamaicans.

Crucially, if we understand Mr Warmington correctly, maintenance, thorough and sustained, will be central to all road projects going forward.

This newspaper and all well-thinking Jamaicans will watch closely.