Welcome new Ed Min heads

Dear Editor,

The National Council on Education (NCE) congratulates Fayval Williams on her appointment as the new portfolio minister of education, youth and information. Congratulations are also extended to Robert Nesta Morgan, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, who was appointed minister of state in the said ministry. The combination of skills and expertise of both appointees will no doubt positively impact the education enterprise which has now been placed in their charge. The council, in its capacity as the major policy advisory body on educational matters, gives its full support to the new appointees in undertaking their portfolio responsibilities.

At this critical juncture, with the impact of COVID-19 on the education system, the council recognises that quality leadership is essential to the development of a world-class education system. It is in this regard, and in keeping with the then Minister of Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda, that the council is currently undertaking a comprehensive research on the impact of the pandemic on the education sector. This research, which is now at an advanced stage, seeks to review the current situation and to determine the policy initiatives which could be pursued to address any major displacements in student performance. A key output of the research is the development of a Post-COVID-19 Education Sector Plan designed to address the challenges that schools and other educational institutions will continue to experience over the next 12 to 18 months, or longer. To date, the NCE has prepared two key outputs of the research to assist schools in managing the new normal within a COVID-19 environment. These include a protocol document on best practices in response to COVID-19 as well as modelling options for schools to operate within stipulated guidelines for physical distancing. These will be shared with the ministers as they assume office. The final report, which outlines the findings of the research, will be sent to the ministers, as soon as it is completed, to inform the way forward.

The council extends kind regards and best wishes to Williams and Morgan for a successful tenure as we work towards a common goal of providing quality education for all our nation's children in an equitable and peaceful environment.

Merris Murray

Executive Director

National Council on Education

nce@nce.org.jm