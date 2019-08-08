Well done, Minister Bartlett

Dear Editor,

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett is one of Jamaica's finest tourism architects. He is undoubtedly a game-changer in this ever-demanding, advancing sector.

In conjunction with his team, the tourist experience in Jamaica has been totally redefined and revitalised. Under the watchful and diligent eyes of Bartlett this island nation was recently voted in the TripAdvisor Travel Choice Awards 2019 as the best destination in the Caribbean, and ranked 14th in the world.

Minister Bartlett has definitely developed the best network of minds and resources to propel tourism in Jamaica to unprecedented levels.

The proposed National Tourism Pension Scheme is yet another excellent initiative and, indeed, the most impactful, as it seeks to provide a well-needed safety net for our tourism sector workers who cater to the every need and demand of our local and international visitors. This phenomenal plan is the first of its kind in the Caribbean region and signals to the world that Jamaica is on track to becoming an even more immense force to be reckoned with on the international tourism market. The plan, as outlined by the minister, is inclusive, that is, all workers in this sector, be it full-time, non-staff or self-employed workers, ages 18- 59, will benefit under this historic scheme. This is definitely a ground-breaking and seminal development for the sector, as oftentimes contract workers are excluded from benefits after giving many years of service to their jobs. It's really refreshing to finally see, for the first time in history, an initiative in which all professionals, especially taxi men, craft workers, housekeepers, and rafts men within this sector who are often ignored will be financially secure at their retirement.

Minister Bartlett your foresight and vision for the growth and development of tourism is exceptional. The significant achievements under your belt are just too many to mention in this medium. Your dedication, commitment and fighting spirit to enhancing this billion-dollar sector in Jamaica is surely paying huge dividends. Continue your outstanding work, Sir, I know it's no easy feat. Congrats, Minister Bartlett on a job well done!

Tara Henry

