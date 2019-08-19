Western Ja must not fall for Bunting sweet talk
Dear Editor,
Peter Bunting went into Westmoreland to try get the delegates' support to topple Peter Phillips as president of the People's National Party (PNP). And, while there he made a couple of very interesting promises, he promised that if he gets elected and becomes prime minister — which is an eternal if — he will bring business process outsourcing (BPO) sector jobs into the area, pick up garbage on time, and make them safer, etc.
What is telling is that most of the western parishes have been controlled by the PNP for decades. And, for decades, unemployment and lack of infrastructure, housing, etc, have plagued that area. People have had to resort to living in houses that are easily moved because they are squatting. That's the legacy of the PNP out west.
What Peter Bunting was promising the people there is what should have been taking place for decades. It's rather insulting that in this day and age he can stand on a platform to essentially admit that the party he wishes to head has failed miserably to provide the basics to the people and, nonetheless, expecting with justification they will allow him to lead them.
It was borderline comical to hear the attendees applaud him.
What the people attending should do is think long and hard about how they have been consistently voting PNP over 20+ years: What do they have to show for it?
From Bunting's own utterances, nothing.
And, after such a long time, why should they believe that, if given the chance, Bunting would do any better? What is Bunting trying to pull off?
It would be advisable for the people of Westmoreland and Hanover to take a look in constituencies that are controlled by the Jamaica Labour Party Members of Parliament in St Elizabeth and St James and see the stark differences in how they are developing.
Rather than selling out to another PNP bait-and-switch tactic, they should be considering joining the prosperity team. After all, what do they have to lose?
Fabian Lewis
tyronelewis272@gmail.com
