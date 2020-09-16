Westmoreland needs Wi-Fi
Dear Editor,
As a born and bred citizen of the parish of Westmoreland, I am calling on the powers that be because our parish capital needs to be fitted with free Wi-Fi access.
I am proposing that one such digital gateway be installed at the Independence Park in Savanna- la-Mar, and be complemented with suitable seating to allow ease of use.
Over the past few years I have noticed that a significant effort has been made to provide free Wi-Fi access points in many of the major towns and parish capitals across the island. This commendable initiative has provided residents of these communities an ingress to the digital world, access to which is becoming increasingly critical as society shifts to a more virtual way of life.
However, for much of Westmoreland's population, access to the digital society is limited, unreliable, or non-existent. A significant proportion of our residents live in more rural communities, where poor network coverage is a key aggravating factor in their connection woes. Many more have a greater difficulty in navigating the high costs associated with reserving Internet access in the comfort of their homes. Thus, many Westmoreland residents have been essentially locked out of the digital world.
This brings into sharp focus the problem of Internet access and also highlights why more cost-free access points are necessary. Access points where those on the lowest rung of the economic ladder are not impeded by their inability to afford access. Access points where our bright young minds, our aggressively ambitious and hard-working professionals, and even our senior and retired population can benefit from the increased opportunities for learning, for work, and for maintaining those close bonds with our loved ones. Access points which permit us to participate in the digital economy.
The many great opportunities that so many of us are not being afforded the chance to act on are the reasons that compel me to make this call.
The future is digital. And I believe Westmoreland deserves a fair and equal opportunity to make our reservation there.
P W Scott
Frome PO, Westmoreland
godblesspeter2k6@yahoo.com
