What an American election!

At the time of writing, we were as spellbound and intrigued as the United States and the rest of the world, watching to see who would emerge as the 46th American president coming out of the November 3, 2020 presidential elections.

With the race being excruciatingly tight, the early and mail-in votes were still being tallied, as pundits looked to the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to separate incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joseph Biden.

To be sure, Mr Biden had the lead in the popular vote count so far, with over 69 million votes to Mr Trump's over 66 million votes. But as Jamaica Observer readers and others who have been keeping up know, Americans do not elect their president directly.

In the US election, while the popular vote elects members of congress, governors, mayors, state legislators and a slew of local officials, voters cast ballots for a slate of 538 members of what is called the electoral college that forms every four years by constitutional decree.

These members then directly elect the president and vice-president, usually awarding all the state's assigned electoral college votes to the winning candidate in the general election. If no candidate gets the required minimum of 270 electoral college votes, the US House of Representatives selects the president from the three candidates who received the most electoral votes, and the Senate selects the vice-president from the candidates receiving the two highest totals.

In the case of 2000, when the presidential election results were hotly disputed, the president was decided by the Supreme Court, which gave Florida to Republican Mr George W Bush, with Mr Al Gore deciding to back down in December of that year.

In this 2020 election, it is not Florida which is in dispute, having gone to Mr Trump, but Wisconsin and Michigan — where early and mail-in votes are still being counted and too close to call. Mr Trump said he was filing suits to stop the counting in both states. Critics of the president believe it is a move to prevent Mr Biden from winning, based on the view that Democrats benefit more from such votes.

Unless the Trump campaign can show serious evidence of malfeasance it is not expected that the Supreme Court, even with its 6-3 majority of conservative judges, would agree to stop counting of valid ballots. Such a course would likely bring into disrepute the highly vaunted American democratic system.

The tightness of the race appear to once again defy American pollsters who had Mr Biden between eight and 10 points ahead of Mr Trump in an average of all the serious national polls, a painful reminder of 2016 when the polls had similarly predicted a win for Mrs Hillary Clinton of the Democratic Party.

If Mr Biden wins, the polls would have proven to be right on that account, but the margins are likely to cause serious questions about the reliability of public opinion surveys in measuring how the electorate is thinking.

Whether it's Mr Biden or Mr Trump who emerges the victor at the end of the count, it was a well-fought campaign, which is one for the books, and in which several historical landmarks have been established, including for voter turnout.