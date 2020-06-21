What if Adams had not been destroyed?

MICHAEL Manley, Winston Churchill, Barack Obama and Andrew Holness all have one thing in common apart from having been leaders of countries at given periods in history. They all had the overwhelming trust of their countries at some point in time.

Manley could have led us to a bottomless pit and we would have followed. Some say we did. I cannot say I agree, but everyone is entitled to his opinion.

Winston Churchill was able to motivate a country to gladly send their sons to die in World War II. This while the rest of Europe was falling like dominoes. His motivation and that nation's stand literally saved the world from Nazi domination.

Barack Obama, a black man, was able to secure a landslide victory in the 2008 US Presidential Election in the same country that kept slavery 30-odd years after Jamaica did away with it in 1834; a country that also elected Donald Trump in 2016. Those dates speak volumes about how one man can inspire trust in the midst of confusion and apparently, the confused.

Andrew Holness, at this point, has the trust of the Jamaican people. We trust he will be responsible, sensible and moderate in his governance of our nation. He is a great person. Even People's National Party (PNP) supporters like him. It's odd, because Edward Seaga was really effective, yet nobody liked him. Politics is peculiar.

Police crime fighter Reneto Adams was great, loved and trusted even before he was given the Crime Management Unit (CMU) to manage. But in his prime he was an icon and we looked to him as a saviour — our saviour. It was as if we had someone standing up for the regular man against the gangs that dominated our lives. He stood alone in our eyes as a leader, because, let's face it, we all knew the gangs were politically linked, therefore we trusted no political leader.

There were many great cops in Adams' era, some of whom accomplished more for longer periods of time. But none were accorded the messiah-like status by the public that he was.

The trust and support of the public cannot be underestimated. It is only when you have it that you can bring about change in anything. This is most relevant when you think of the size and history of Jamaican street gangs.

Adams was the first Jamaican police officer to effectively use the media in an organisation that has no idea how to. He was taken down to a large degree because of this cult building. Why? Because it simply is not how police forces function in modern society.

However, what we did not get then and do not get now is that gangs like those here are not a normal element of modern times. Few, if any countries have gangs that have a political identity. Even fewer have a murder rate of 45 per 100,000 annually.

Adams' demise was also a classic case of demonisation by people who just didn't understand the threat we faced. So he became the villain and the gangster the victim.

These were the days when human rights activism was just gaining strength and the people behind it existed in worlds that the victims of crime did not. They were genuine, but they were clueless.

Years later, as we are burying our dead, we can study why we are here, why gangs dominate us, and why great men are failing.

It is because Jamaica, unlike Cuba, has three totally different worlds operating within one country — uptown, rural poor settlements and inner cities. The political power rests with the poor, but the real power exists uptown.

Adams' demise occurred when just a few genuine people uptown organised themselves and were manipulated by a few others who should have known better. This was by no means a general uptown attack; just a few under-exposed folk and too many cups of coffee.

The question is not why they took him down, it's how can so few in a democratic country wield so much power over so many? Think on that!

Anyhow, where would we be now if Adams had been allowed to finish what he started?

By finish I mean continue leading the nation to stand up against the gang monsters until we defeated them. The belief he inspired that we could defeat them would have worked. This because the gangs need the people's support to function. The lookout men, the financiers and the 'mouthpieces' are all needed.

Alone, the gangs simply cannot function. The mindset of the criminal that no one can rock his boat would not exist. There would be a precedence of defeat and a culture of fighting back, rather than a nation embracing the dominance of these wasters.

Hope died with Adams' demise. That's what was really stolen from us. But what now?

Every time we start to win we do something to reverse it. We did it in the early 1990s after a decade that shone brightly compared to the dark days of the 1970s. We did it in 2011 after we had criminals on the run after the Tivoli operation. And, of course, we did it when we destroyed Reneto Adams. We should seek a new beginning by stopping that practice.

We should also look at what Adams did right and emulate it. We should find that special someone who will say what needs to be said — that the gangsters are mongrels, not martyrs; criminals, not warriors; and absolutely unable to combat an organised and supported law enforcement effort without the assistance of factions of 'good' people in our society.

That someone we choose should not park himself behind a desk, but be front and centre in the fight. That person must embrace the media rather than repel them, and make the effort to make it our nation's war, not the police force's war. And, unlike Adams, that person must make an effort to partner with the human rights groups.

He must seek a way to establish common ground with them — it is possible. They are good people, they are just underexposed and myopic. But, how can they understand the plight of the dominated if they view it through a telescope?

Adams' era, his time, his opportunity are gone. But he showed us how to unite a nation against a common enemy. We have the blueprint, let us use it to build a solution.

Feedback: jasonamckay@gmail.com