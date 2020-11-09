What's next for Queen Hanna?

Dear Editor,

My congratulations to Mark Golding on getting a big mandate from the People's National Party's (PNP) delegates.

The delegates chose a pure Comrade, and substance over hype.

I know many of my fellow Labourites wanted Mark Golding, but it is foolish of you to underestimate him.

I don't believe he or Lisa Hanna can win the next general election, but I believe he was the better candidate. He will unite the PNP in order that they may win more seats to be a stronger Opposition following the next general election.

Hanna is young and has a future to be PNP president, but she will have to change her image.

Also I believe she may well get a challenge from another Comrade who believes that he/she is better for that seat in St Ann South Eastern.

Still, with her popularity and having the establishment of her party on her side she should've defeated Mark Golding. She even lost her own parish.

Bluedot polls had Hanna way ahead of Mark Golding, so many thought it would've been minced meat, but it was the other way around.

One wonders how she will fare in the renewed PNP.

Clearly Mark Golding and Peter Bunting won't be in contention for PNP president after the next general election. I see Damion Crawford, Dayton Campbell, Lisa Hanna, Julian Robinson, and Angela Brown Burke as possible leaders.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com