What's the plan for Mr Chris Gayle?

It seems reasonable to assume that after the disappointment of the recent 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup in England, the powers that be in West Indies cricket will want to begin preparations, from now, for the next tournament in four years' time.

Interim head coach Mr Floyd Reifer — who is unlikely to be in that position for much longer — was quoted as saying as much in a release announcing the West Indies squad for the upcoming One-Day International series against India.

Said Mr Reifer: “We have to start planning now for the World Cup in 2023 and we are looking for a solid squad that we can work with over the next four years. We want to build them into a consistent winning team in this format, so that they have a real chance of success in four years' time.”

On the strength of that, you would think that the decision to select the former West Indies captain and universally acclaimed batsman Mr Chris Gayle to the current squad is meant as a sort of goodbye tribute for his great service, spanning two decades.

After all, Mr Gayle turns 40 in September and under no circumstances could the thought be entertained that he will still be playing for the West Indies in four years' time.

Yet, we can't be sure that this series against India will be Mr Gayle's last.

Note another comment from Mr Reifer: “Chris is a very valuable player and he brings a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge; he lends a lot to any dressing room and it is great to have him in the squad.”

That sounds like Mr Gayle may well be playing ODI cricket for the West Indies for a while longer.

Readers will recall that Mr Gayle announced earlier this year that the World Cup would be his last ODI series.

However, he changed his mind during the World Cup and announced he intended to play in the ODIs against India. He went further. Despite not having played Test cricket since 2014, Mr Gayle said he wanted to play one final Test against India before his home crowd at Sabina Park, August 20 — September 2. We wait to see if the selectors will also bow to his desire in that regard.

Inevitably, the about-turn by Mr Gayle and the assent of the selectors have triggered mixed feelings among Caribbean cricket fans.

Without doubt, Mr Gayle deserves to depart the scene in an honourable and dignified fashion. For too long, acrimony and dissatisfaction have accompanied the departure from the centre of some of the region's greatest players.

At the same time, all due steps should be taken to ensure that goodbyes are said at the appropriate time, and without any harm to forward planning. What no one wants is for any player to be made to feel he has overstayed his welcome.

It seems to us that it would be right and proper for the administrators of West Indies cricket and Mr Gayle — if they have not already done so — to speedily work out a sensible, honourable departure schedule. Having done so, they should share with the rest of us.