What's the real reason Pooran's omitted
Dear Editor,
The fact that Nicholas Pooran has to re-establish himself as a prospective Test player is simply a stalling, but nevertheless transparent tactic that chief selector Roger Harper is laying in the path of perhaps the best batsman in the region at the moment.
It's not that we are blessed with abundant talent in the West Indies at the moment, especially when we will be up against a formidable opponent in New Zealand.
It is also not the first time that the authorities have attempted to hijack Pooran. Hopefully, it will be the last.
Also, others, including Michael Holding, Fidel Edwards, Marlon Samuels, Viv Richards, and even Shiv Chanderpaul, have been fast-tracked to the regional team without having had a so-called audition.
So it begs the question: Exactly what game is Harper playing with the young man's career and confidence?
Tony Boodhoo
Ontario, Canada
