What will happen to contract workers and security officers?
Dear Editor,
With the closure of many businesses due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), some of us who are on contracts, especially the over 30,000 private security officers, will be greatly impacted.
Security officers have to face the public daily, which makes us the most vulnerable workers out there. Many of us who work at hotels won't be allowed to have face masks because clients won't want us to put fear in tourists.
The saddest thing about our situation is that we don't get paid if we don't work. So we can be on contract for five years but if we get sick the only thing we can send in is a sick or vacation leave form in order to not get fired.
The Ministry of Labour says security officers are entitled to paid sick and vacation leave, but security companies don't honour that.
Many of us security officers will suffer like dogs if we don't have any savings because our masters won't pay us if we are sick due to COVID-19.
To my fellow Jamaicans, please start taking your vitamin C supplements to build your immune system.
To my fellow security officers, if you have any sign of flu and don't want to go to work don't let any supervisor or management force you to come to work or threaten to fire you.
I won't be surprised if I am fired or my contract is not renewed because of this letter.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
