Wheatley shouldn't run in the next election
Dear Editor,
For the impending general election, I believe that Andrew Wheatley will still be a burden around the Jamaica Labour Party's neck. I believe in the best interest of the party he should not seek re-election. He can even rejoin politics five years later, because he's still young and can come back a better candidate.
While we can divorce ourselves from Ruel Reid because Prime Minister Andrew Holness essentially fired him from his Government, in a good show of accountability, Andrew Wheatley's resignation from the Government is not enough for us to divorce ourselves from him. I believe even Dr Wheatley knows he has to go as sometimes as I am watching parliamentary sittings and I can see the expression on his face and in his eyes.
Even though calling someone's name to replace him in his seat might undercut the entire argument, I strongly believe if Andrew Wheatley should step aside he should be replaced by a strong ally of Andrew Holness. And I believe that person is Robert Nesta Morgan.
Dr Wheatley should learn the three P's in politics, which are people, party and principle.
I don't see the Jamaica Labour Party losing the next election on crime, but corruption could cost us, even though the People's National Party doesn't have any moral authority on corruption.
Nationwide Radio commissioned a bluedot Poll and has released its findings. One should note that I am not a big fan of polls, I only use them to estimate where the country is at.
One of the saddest parts of the poll is when it says 64 per cent of the over 1,400 respondents believe the Andrew Holness Administration is corrupt. As a proud “dutty Labourite”, I am very much ashamed. I know that Alexander Bustamante and Edward Seaga are turning in their graves right now. Yes, even though I believe the People's National Party is more corrupt than the Jamaica Labour Party that doesn't mean we mustn't look into ourselves and try to stop that perception. Still, many of the respondents in the poll believe that the Jamaica Labour Party are better managers of corruption and 51 per cent of them said, despite the perception of corruption, that won't change their vote.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
