When will Garvey's birthplace be restored?

Dear Editor,

The St Ann new Branch of the Universal Negro Improvement Association - African Communities Leagues (UNIA-ACL) is deeply concerned over the continued delay in implementing the Government's plan for the restoration of the birthplace of Jamaica's first national hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

Located at 32 Marcus Garvey Way, in St Ann's Bay, Marcus Garvey's childhood home was cited for major development since 2011; but to date work had not started, to the disappointment of many residents.

In October 2011, then Prime Minister Bruce Golding broke ground at the site for what he described as the construction of the Marcus Garvey Park to honour the life of Garvey. He said that the work was expected to begin soon and would be funded by the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund. According to him, the work would include the restoration of the house on the premises, the construction of a memorial park, construction of a Garvey Hall of Fame, a storyboard and park furniture for convenience.

Members of the UNIA-ACL are very disappointed that eight years have passed since the grand announcement was made by Golding, with three administrations having changed office and, to date, nothing had been done.

When the project was first announced it was welcomed by almost everyone as a very positive move, and it also raised the hopes of many residents in the area, who were interested in craft vending and other small businesses. They prepared for new opportunities.

Member of Parliament for the area Shahine Robinson spoke at the opening ceremony and assured the gathering that the project would create bright prospects for St Ann's Bay. Unfortunately, that has failed to materialise.

The UNIA-ACL and other progressive forces in Jamaica are left totally disappointed, that matters relating to Garvey have not been treated with the required respect in Jamaica, partly because they lack knowledge of their importance.

It is full time for the matter of restoring Garvey's birthplace be treated as a matter of importance. Why are we treating him with scant regard. We need to begin to honour him daily for the work he has done for us.

Devon Evans

UNIA-ACL

Branch president

St Ann

devonevans59@outlook.com