When will our questions be answered?
Dear Editor,
When will our questions be answered? We have been asking these questions for years to the point that they have become infamous, but, regrettably, these questions are still falling on deaf ears.
We wanted to know, and still desirous of knowing:
1) Where are so many illegal guns coming from?
2) Who is handing out guns to murderers and criminals?
3) Why is there a gun trade in Jamaica?
4) Many of these criminals and gangsters are not working, so, how and where do they get their high-powered weapons?
Can the powers that be give us some answers to our questions, or even to give us some words of satisfaction on the issues? They ought to, and we have all the right to know.
These gun “bwoys” are scattered all over Jamaica and they go from one area to another attacking and killing people. Even some rural places and areas that were once safe are not anymore.
I am deeply troubled by the fact that Jamaica has a national security ministry and more than 1,000 of our people are dying annually by crime and violence.
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy77@gmail.com
